A.C. Flora names Ken Floyd new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This offseason the A.C. Flora Falcons lost head coach Dustin Curtis when he left the program to take the head coaching job at Dorman.

Today, the school announced his replacement. It’s a very familiar face for the team.

A.C. Flora has named Ken Floyd the new head coach of the Falcons after serving as the offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

New Story: AC Flora Taps Floyd to be Head Football Coach https://t.co/n2IRo3iPqQ — AC Flora Athletics (@FloraAthletics) February 4, 2022

During that time, Floyd helped transform A.C. Flora into one of the most potent offenses in the state of South Carolina. The Falcons have averaged over 40 points per game in the last three years, which helped lead them to the first state championship in program history in the 2020 season.

Floyd played at North Greenville before starting his coaching career at Fairfield Central.