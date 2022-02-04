DHEC: 6,009 new cases of COVID-19, 47 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 4,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,778 probable cases, for a total of 6,009 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 23 new confirmed deaths and 24 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 47 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,406,933 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 15,791 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 36,833 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 20.2%.

According to the health agency, 62.2% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.2% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.