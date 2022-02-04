SC State’s Black History Month celebrations continue next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University’s annual Black History Month celebrations are in full swing. On Monday, students are encouraged to join the march from the Student Center to the Orangeburg Massacre monument at 4 p.m., in remembrance of the lives lost that tragic day.

This coming Tuesday, the university will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre with a program in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 11 a.m. Orangeburg Massacre survivor Dr. Cleveland Sellers jr. will be the keynote speaker.

After the program, a new monument will be dedicated. The monument features the busts of three young men killed after a 1968 civil rights demonstration near SC State’s campus.