Statue of John Lewis makes stop at SC State on its way to DC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For Black History Month, South Carolina State University is remembering the late John Lewis, a central figure to the civil rights movement. Even before the Orangeburg massacre where three students lost their lives protesting segregation, John Lewis had organized the 1963 march on Washington.

A statue honoring the late congressman and civil rights leader stopped by South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on its way to the National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. Leaders in the orangeburg community spoke about the importance Lewis had in history, but current students at the local HBCU also remember the contributions he made such as during the Selma march in 1965.

Lewis’ statue will be at South Carolina State until next Friday.

The congressman was elected in 1986 and died in 2020, in the middle of his 17th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.