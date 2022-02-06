2 New Lightning Records

The World Meteorological Organization has verified 2 new records for lightning. The first one is for the longest single lighting flash. That happened in the United States from near Houston, all the way over to Mississippi – 477 miles long! The second record is for lightning that lasted the longest. This lightning happened over Uruguay and lasted more than 17 seconds! You can read all about these records here on EarthSky.org:

EarthSky | Megaflash! 2 new world records for lightning