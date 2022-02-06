Yesterday was National Weatherperson’s Day. The origins of this day come from a volunteer weather observer who began taking observations in 1744. Much of the weather data that we get today still comes from volunteers.

Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day – February 5th

Here’s an excerpt from this article:

“The day commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744. Jeffries, one of Americas first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and he took the first balloon observation in 1784.

This is a day to recognize the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.”