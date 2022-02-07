AG Wilson, 15 other AGs file another lawsuit aimed blocking the president’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Attorney General Alan Wilson and 15 other attorneys general are filing another lawsuit to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. It seeks to stop the federal government from enforcing the mandate in South Carolina before the February 14 deadline, by which workers at covered facilities must have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or have a pending or approved application for an exemption.

“This administration should be celebrating healthcare workers for their sacrifices in the face of a pandemic. Instead, they continue to force a solution based on control and not based on science,” Attorney General Wilson said. “We need to do everything we can to support healthcare workers and keep them on the job at overworked and understaffed nursing homes and hospitals.”

The attorney general says the president’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will make staffing issues at nursing homes and long-term care facilities worse.

“By forcing healthcare workers to choose between their jobs or an experimental vaccine they do not want, CMS is affirmatively pinching an already strained work-force—and particularly so in rural areas within the States,” the lawsuit reads.

Last month, the United States Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s nationwide vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses.

Click here to read the formal complaint.