Attorney General’s Office announces the arrests of three Midlands men on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, three Midlands men have been arrested on charges related to the exploitation of minors. Authorities say the arrests are from unrelated investigations.

The Office of the Attorney General says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to make these arrests.

Investigators say 18-year-old John Richard Malpass, of Lexington, was arrested on January 11. Authorities say he is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

Officials say 34-year-old Phillip Benjamin Suddeth, also of Lexington, was arrested on January 13 and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Authorities say 33-year-old Kenneth Allen Cook is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. Officials say he was arrested on January 20.

According to investigators, Malpass and Suddeth both possessed child sexual abuse material, and Malpass encouraged a minor to produce child sexual abuse material. Investigators also say Cook solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.