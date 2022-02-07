Local Living: Valentine’s themed pet adoption special going on now, 911 Communications Job Fair this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special going on now until Valentine’s Day itself, February 14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for an exciting and fast-paced career in the Midlands, the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Job Fair is this week. It will be this Wednesday, February 9 from 12-3 p.m. at the Earlewood Community Center on Recreation Drive. Interviews will be held on the spot.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s being noted as one of the best and most haunting films of 2021. Our Matt Perron gives us his take on Netflix’s western drama film “The Power of the Dog” in this week’s Monday Movie Review at 5.