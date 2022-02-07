Prescribed burn at Congaree National Park this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the National Park Service say there will be a prescribed burn at Congaree National Park during the last two weeks of February and the first week of March. Officials say rangers from Congaree National Park and staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission will conduct the approximately 450 acre fire in the Red Bluff’s and Dawson’s Units near the South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing.

The National Park Service says the fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration.

Congaree NP will be conducting a prescribed burn during the last two weeks of February & first week of March, weather and conditions permitting. https://t.co/qWksjkQZwv — Congaree Natl Park (@CongareeNPS) February 7, 2022

Park officials say fishing access to Cedar Creek from South Cedar Creek Road, including the Dawson’s Cabin access point, will be closed. Other access to trails, facilities and campgrounds will remain open, according to officials.

Officials advise that smoke may be visible for several miles and drift to nearby roads, trails and campsites.