Budget to offer free community college cut from Build Back Better Bill

CNN– A budget to offer free community college has been cut from President Biden’s Build Back Better Bill. It was one of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s key causes.

Congress hasn’t passed the $2.2 trillion spending package, but the $45 billion earmarked for free community college has already been removed.

Monday, at the Community College National Legislative Summit, Dr. Biden expressed her frustration with its removal.

The first lady is a longtime educator and is currently an english professor at a northern Virginia community college. She says she and the president will continue to push for free assistance for community college students.