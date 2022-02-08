DHEC: 2,373 new cases of COVID-19, 56 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 718 probable cases, for a total of 2,373 new cases in the state. DHEC also reports 51 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 56 additional virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,423,919 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15,986 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 11,808 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 17.6%.

According to the health agency, 62.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.3% of all eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.