RCSD: Fatal shooting at apartment in Columbia deemed justified

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia was determined to be justified.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, deputies say they responded to an apartment complex on Ross Road for reports of an unresponsive man. Authorities say they found a deceased man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, two juveniles were inside the apartment when they saw a man trying to break in. Authorities say the two juveniles hid, but the man fired at them after entering the apartment. Investigators say one of the juveniles fired back with a weapon in the home, striking the man.

“We continue to lose young people to gun violence,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “This community problem will only continue until we get parents and young people involved in the solution. Let’s pray and work together before we lose another life.”