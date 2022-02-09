Forest Acres PD: 19-year-old charged with the murder of a man found shot in his car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Forest Acres Police Department says a 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man at an apartment complex last week. Authorities say Tyrik Edgerton is charged with the murder of Brandon Van Dyke.

Investigators say the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on February 2 at the Landings at Forest Acres apartments on Covenant Road. Officers arriving on the scene say they found Van Dyke gravely injured, shot in the driver’s side of his vehicle. Authorities say he was taken to a local hospital where he died later that night.

This is the first homicide in Forest Acres since the murder of officer Greg Alia back in September 2015.

Police say they arrested Edgerton Tuesday night at the same apartment complex where Van Dyke was found shot. Authorities say he was found living with a family member in unit at the complex.

“We want the citizens of Forest Acres to know their community is safer today with Edgerton’s arrest.” Says Chief Robinson. “This was a large, collaborative effort starting from the dispatchers who took the call, to our officers on scene, our K9 unit, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that provided critical resources to assist in our investigation. We also want to express gratitude to the citizens at The Landings who trusted us with vital information that helped to bring this investigation to a close.

According to investigators, the motive appears to be an isolated robbery.

“To the Van Dyke family, our deepest sympathies are with you. We hope that by solving this case swiftly, it provides some comfort in a very difficult time. We promised we would justice for Brandon and we will continue until there is a conviction.”

