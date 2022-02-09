Local Living: Lake Murray Polar Plunge celebrates its 10th year, Monday Night RAW coming to CLA this month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lake Murray Polar Plunge is celebrating 10 years in the Midlands this weekend. The annual event has raised more than $350,000 to support the more than 30,000 Special Olympics athlete programs in South Carolina. 250 plungers will take the challenge of the ‘Freezin for a Reason.’ It will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dominion Energy’s Lake Murray Public Park. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50. There will be a costume contest at 11:15 a.m. and the plunge starts at noon.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local artists from across the Midlands are getting ready to show off their best works at the fourth annual Cottontown Art Crawl. The free event is on March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Sumter Street. More than 115 local artists will have their art for sale in downtown Columbia. This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with more artists than ever! You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants, where there will be live music and scavenger hunts.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting applications for its ‘Ride of your Life’ scholarship. 50 of the $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state. The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college or institution. Students must retain a 3.0 GPA and complete the application online at by March 15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready wrestling fans, WWE’s Monday Night RAW is coming to Colonial Life Arena. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 21. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. The show will feature WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Bianca Blaire, just to name a few.