Medical marijuana bill passes SC senate, advances to house

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The medical marijuana bill known as the Compassionate Care Act has passed a second reading in the senate.

Wednesday night’s passage of Sen. Tom Davis’s bill is the culmination of seven years of debate.

Under the new law smoking marijuana would remain illegal.

Patients will have to use oils, patches, and vaporizers.

The bill also stipulates that only a limited number of illnesses can be treated with medical marijuana.

it will now head to the house.