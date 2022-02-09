South Carolina police officer charged in fatal shooting

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Authorities say a small-town police officer in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing an unarmed man who led her on a high-speed chase and then tried to run from his wrecked car. Hemingway police Officer Cassandra Dollard was charged Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting early Sunday after she chased the driver. An arrest warrant says Dollard tried to pull over Robert Junior Langley for running a stop sign and it turned into a chase. Langley crashed his car in a ditch and was trying to get out the passenger door when he was shot in the chest. Dollard told investigators she feared for her life.