Black History Jam coming to Sumter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to take a trip to Sumter for the ‘Black History Jam’ concert. With live music, soul food and African dancing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

It kick’s off next Saturday, February 19 at the Catchall Community Lodge on Peach Orchard Road.

$25 early bird tickets are available until this Saturday, so don’t wait to get yours. Otherwise, tickets increase to $35.