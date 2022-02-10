Lake Murray Polar Plunge diving into its 10th year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lake Murray Polar Plunge is celebrating 10 years in the Midlands this weekend. The annual event has raised more than $350,000 to support the more than 30,000 Special Olympics athlete programs in South Carolina.

250 plungers will take the challenge of the ‘Freezin for a Reason.’ It will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dominion Energy’s Lake Murray Public Park. There will be a costume contest at 11:15 a.m. and the plunge starts at noon.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50.