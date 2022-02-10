Orangeburg County School District hosting career fair in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Recent graduates, certified teachers, media specialists and counselors are invited to Orangeburg for a career fair.

The Orangeburg County School District will have interviews Saturday, March 5, starting at 9 a.m. until noon at their new library on Russell Street. Those interviews will be conducted on the spot, and top candidates may even walk away with an employment contract in hand for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’re fortunate to offer both in person and virtual options this year, and are hoping to have a good turnout.,” Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, commented. “This is a great opportunity to ask questions and meet current members and leaders of the OCSD team. We know there are many people looking for something more than just a job, and they can find meaningful work, a supportive culture and a career path here at OCSD.”

Those interested must register ahead of time online.