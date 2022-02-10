Series celebrating Black music to debut at Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Museum of Art is launching the “More than Rhythm: A Black Music Series” event this March. The series, which offers free admission for students, will sample Black musical traditions throughout history.

The series is hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson.

“Black music has touched the social and cultural fabric of America for generations,” says Dr. Johnson. “The CMA’s More Than Rhythm series is an affirmation of that impact, and we look forward to celebrating with the community through a diverse array of concerts, conversations, and music-centric events.”

The Black music series aims to tell stories that influence and celebrate the ways music has historically brought people together. “More than Rhythm” kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5 with ‘The Heritage Celebration Chorale.’ Tickets are $20 for non-members and $10 for members. Galleries and a bar will open one hour before the concert.