Body discovered in wooded area in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)) – A body was discovered earlier today in a wooded area in Forest Acres between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

Investigators say when they responded to the scene they called in the Richland County Coroner’s Office and it was confirmed the remains are human.

No foul play is suspected at this time and based on evidence collected at the scene, the decedent appears to be a non-resident of Forest Acres, according to investigators.