Sumter couple charged with human trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – According to SLED, a couple in Sumter are being charged with human trafficking and have been released on bond.

SLED says on February 4, Will Fullwood was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center. Fulwood was transported to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where he was served with an additional arrest warrant for Trafficking in Persons, Victim Under 18 Years of Age, according to investigators.

Investigator also say Fullwood’s girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Persons, Victim Under 18 Years of Age.

SLED partnered with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.