Fight over partisan school elections goes statewide in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A bill that would have candidates for school board run as members of political parties in one South Carolina district has been rejected by a bipartisan group of House members. The House voted 49-47 on Thursday against a bill to have voters choose between Democrats and Republicans in elections for the Lancaster County School District. Currently candidates aren’t listed by political parties, similar to all Lee and Horry County schools. Opponents say education isn’t a partisan issue. Supporters of the bill say the people of Lancaster County want transparency in school board elections in a county that is both growing rapidly in population and a conservative direction.