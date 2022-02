SCDOC: Inmate dies at Lee Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an inmate at Lee Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell Saturday. Officials say 29-year-old Stephen Ross Kelly was found dead, and he had been treated for COVID-19 since February 7.

Authorities say the death will be investigated, and an autopsy will be performed.