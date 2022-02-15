American Farm Bureau delivers food and supply donations to Ronald McDonald House of Columbia

IMG 0434 Donation at Ronald McDonald House of Columbia. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– February 14-18 is nationally recognized as Food Check-Out Week. To help kick off the annual event here in the Midlands, the American Farm Bureau is giving back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia.

Representatives delivered more than $4,200 in food, supplies and monetary donations to the charity Tuesday. Food Check-Out Week aims to raise awareness, and to help educate consumers on innovative ways to feed their family healthy foods on a tight budget.

The charity says these donations go a long way towards feeding families in our communities.

This year alone, the American Farm Bureau has donated more than $12,000 in food and monetary contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities statewide.