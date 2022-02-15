Governor McMaster dedicates new holiday honoring the state’s HBCUs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster is dedicating the third Tuesday in February each year as ‘Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day.’ The governor was joined by presidents of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the ceremonial bill signing at the Statehouse Tuesday.

The bill aimed towards honoring these historical schools was led by Charleston Representative Deon Tedder. Tedder says this recognition helps bring new opportunities to students of the HBCU’s.

South Carolina’s eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities generate more than $460 million for the state and provide jobs to nearly 5,000 South Carolinians.