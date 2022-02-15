Hall Tallies Career High 28 Points in Narrow Loss to Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) totaled a career-high 28 points Tuesday night as the Clemson University men’s basketball team narrowly fell to Florida State 81-80.

Hall finished 8-for-13 from the floor, including a career-high 12 made free throws on 13 attempts. He also finished with six rebounds, one assist and one block.

The Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) were led by their bench tonight as Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./ The Patrick School) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Indiana/Castle) scored 18 and 12 points respectively.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) totaled a team-best 11 rebounds.

The Tigers outrebounded the Seminoles 41-29 but finished just 6-for-27 from three.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday on the road at Louisville. The game is schedule for 3 p.m. and will air on RSN.