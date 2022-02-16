First African American Poet Laureate of Charleston to speak at Benedict Honors Program induction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Benedict College is honoring scholars during Black History Month. Next Tuesday, February 22, the first African American Poet Laureate of Charleston will be the keynote speaker of the Induction of Scholars into the Benedict College Honors Program. Marcus Amaker also became an Academy of American Poets Fellow.

The event, also known as ‘The Role of Black Intelligentsia in the HBCU Community,’ will kick off at 11 a.m. at this Antisdel Chapel.