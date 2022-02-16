State lawmakers call for federal legislation to help farmers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the Statehouse today, lawmakers and groups that represent farmers in South Carolina called for legislation at the federal level to help farmers with issues they’ve been facing. Agribusness is the state’s largest industry and provides South Carolina with more than 200,0000 jobs, according to the State Farm Bureau.

However, recent times have been tough for farmers because of supply chain issues, rising fuel and labor shortages. One problem that has become even more of a set back is the price of fertilizer.

Weathers say we need Congress to help the burden places on the $42 million industry in South Carolina.