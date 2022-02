Abortion rights advocates gather outside Statehouse

Advocates gather at Statehouse Advocates for abortion rights gather at the Statehouse. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Advocates gather at Statehouse Advocates for abortion rights gather at the Statehouse. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

Advocates gather at Statehouse Advocates for abortion rights gather at the Statehouse. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, South Carolinians rallied outside the Statehouse to oppose a bill that would ban abortions in the state. Abortion rights advocates urged lawmakers and others with similar opinions to raise their voices on the matter.

Speakers also say they feel this is another way the government is controlling individual rights in the state.