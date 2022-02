COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can enjoy music, dance, food and more at the Black History Heritage Ball. The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department invites you to the ball on February 27 at 4 p.m. at Greenview Park.

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. You can but tickets at Greenview Park (6700 David Street) or the Parks and Recreation Main Office (1111 Recreation Drive).