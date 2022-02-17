Consumer News: U.S. mortgage rates rise once again, a look at the potetntial economic impact of a Russian invasion in Ukraine and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week decreased from the week before. For the week of February 6-12, SCDEW says there were 1,042 initial unemployment insurance claims, a decrease from the 1,578 claims filed the previous week. Richland County reported the most claims, at 104.

Last week, SCDEW says 6,036 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,605,411,795.36 has been paid out to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.

CNN– If you are planning to buy a new house and don’t already have a low interest mortgage, you’re running out of luck. Mortgage rates in the U.S. have risen again. The average 30-year fixed mortgage is now 3.92%. That’s up from last week’s 3.69% and the highest since the summer of 2019. According to Freddie Mac, the rate jump is due to inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending.

CNN– New analysis warns an invasion of Ukraine by Russia could drive up the already high cost of living in the U.S. Economists say a potential conflict could rattle global energy markets and create a ripple effect that could impact millions of American households. Jenn Sullivan takes a look how a full-blown conflict could have major economic consequences for our wallets.