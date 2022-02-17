CRITICAL RACE THEORY: SC House committee hears from both sides of the controversial issue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — What is critical race theory? Is it being taught in South Carolina schools?

Those questions were asked by lawmakers on Wednesday at a committee meeting. South Carolina House

Wednesday on statehouse grounds, representatives in the House heard from educators, parents and others about why or why not legislation regarding critical race theory should be passed. Representatives will discuss five bills that address this topic this legislative session.

The first speaker, state superintendent Molly Spearman previously released a statement saying she is against critical race theory, but says that teachers should not censor history to make people feel comfortable.

“Some events in our state, nation and world history will make students and educators alike feel uncomfortable,” Spearman said. “That does not mean they should not be taught.”

Part of the five new bills to be discussed by state lawmakers address making sure critical race theory is not taught in schools.

One group, Moms for Liberty, supports this legislation.

“We are supporting the bill addressed today but more specifically House bill 4799. Despite what you may hear, CRT, SEL and any other acronym they come up with is indoctrination that is happening in our schools,” said Courtney O’Hara, Moms for Liberty member.

Others believe that the bills should not be passed and that teachers should be able to teach inclusion.

A speaker from the NAACP says that lawmakers should be focused on other things.

“Legislators should be working to support educators and focusing on the urgent education crisis facing South Carolina students today such as the COVID-19 pandemic, food shortages, school discipline disparities and struggles to improve reading and math proficiency,” said Zahra Mion, NAACP research associate.

Fairfield County School District superintendent Dr. JR Green believes that the hundreds of complaints of critical race theory being taught in schools come from parents who do not understand what is actually being taught.

“Diversity and inclusion is not critical race theory,” Green said. “So when I hear from members of the committee that say they have heard from constituents that critical race theory is being taught in our K12 schools, it is based on the faulty belief that critical race theory can be whatever they want it to be.”

State superintendent Spearman maintains that critical race theory is not part of South Carolina public school curriculum.

However, some of the speakers and lawmakers alike expressed concerns about teachers going off the textbook and teaching their own opinion.