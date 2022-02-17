Lexington One implements DHEC’s Test to Stay program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Effective today, Lexington County School District One is implementing DHEC’s Test to Stay program in an effort to keep more healthy kids in the classrooms. As part of the Test to Stay program, students who are unvaccinated and exposed to someone with COVID-19 can stay in school if they remain symptom free, test negative between day 5 and 7 after exposure and wear a mask to school through day 10.

This program is voluntary, and parents must choose to opt-in.