SCDEW: First time unemployment insurance claims down last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week decreased from the week before. For the week of February 6-12, SCDEW says there were 1,042 initial unemployment insurance claims, a decrease from the 1,578 claims filed the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 6,036 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,605,411,795.36 has been paid out to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.