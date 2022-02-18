NTSA looking into potential autopilot braking problem in some Teslas

CNN– The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is taking a close look at Tesla vehicles and a potential mechanical problem. According to the agency, there have been more than 350 complaints about so-called “phantom braking,” which is when these vehicles stop without warning while in autopilot mode.

Around 416,000 Tesla Model 3’s and Model Y’s from 2021 and 2022 could be affected. So far, there’s been no comment from the automaker.