UPDATE: Missing woman from Orangeburg found safe

UPDATE: The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says Myrna Longshore has been found, and she is safe.

ORIGINAL POST (2/18/2022 11:22 a.m.)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing 80-year-old woman who is diagnosed with dementia. Officials say Myrna Longshore was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clarendon Street.

She is described as a white woman who is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 98 pounds and has greying hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you know where she is, call Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or 911.