Univ. of South Carolina plans statues to honor desegregation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The University of South Carolina plans three statues to commemorate the black students who permanently desegregated the school in 1963. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to commission statues to honor Robert G. Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James L. Solomon Jr. They are scheduled to be unveiled in 2023. The three statues will show the students walking from the Osborne Administration building to register for classes on Sept. 11, 1963. The university and state officials carefully orchestrated the enrollment to avoid protests and violence that happened at other Southern colleges in the early 1960s. Harvey Gantt peacefully integrated Clemson University eight months earlier.