One man dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say on February 19, deputies received reports of a shooting at 1601 Longcreek Drive around 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found an unresponsive man outside of an apartment building. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, says police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.