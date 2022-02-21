Gov. McMaster tells Secretary of Defense that SC will not court-martial National Guardsmen who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a letter written to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Governor Henry McMaster urged him to rescind the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate as it apples to National Guardsmen. The governor says the mandate is unlawful, and South Carolina does not plan to court-martial guardsmen who chose to not get vaccinated.

A portion of the letter says the governor plans to “withhold court-martial convening authority for the Adjutant General and any subordinate commanders in connection with a soldier’s failure to comply with the Department’s vaccine mandates.”

