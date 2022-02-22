Court of Appeals upholds decision to temporarily block SC law banning abortions after six weeks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld a decision that temporarily blocks a South Carolina law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Officials in favor of abortion rights applauded the decision from the court to uphold the temporary ban.

“The Fourth Circuit’s decision blocking South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban follows Supreme Court precedent, which has protected the right to abortion for nearly 50 years. It comes at a time when the Supreme Court is being asked to overturn Roe v. Wade and has allowed a Texas six-week abortion ban to be in effect for almost six months. Because everyone should have equal rights across the nation, next week the Senate will vote on federal legislation – the Women’s Health Protection Act – that would ensure the right to abortion is protected in every state, even if Roe is overturned. It is critical that Congress do what the Supreme Court has not,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The initial lawsuit was filed the same day Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law.

Click here to read the full court ruling.