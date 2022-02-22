Local Living: Fairfield County School District interviewing teacher candidates this month, new exhibit at the State Museum and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County School District is hiring teachers this month. The school district will have a virtual teacher interview day next Monday, February 28. You must pre-schedule your interview, and Wednesday is the last day to apply. They’re looking for teachers for elementary, middle and high schools. All hired educators will also receive a $5,000 retention bonus.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum debuted its latest art attraction this week. ‘Face to Face: Portraits from the State Museum Collection’ explores the visual expressions of human connections and speaks specifically on our current culture of isolation, mask wearing and social distancing. The exhibit is free with museum membership or general admission.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re ready for some snow, you can head to EdVenture. The museum is having their “Snowville” interactive exhibit now through February 28. You and the family can enjoy indoor snow tubing, snowy science and “sock” ice hockey. The exhibit is free with museum admission.