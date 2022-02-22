Name released of woman killed in house fire in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials released the name of a woman killed in a house fire in Forest Acres last night. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 65-year-old Tawarna Mitchell died from fire related injuries and smoke inhalation.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson says the fire call came in around 11 p.m. at a house on Pinestraw Road. According to investigators, a body was discovered inside the house after the Columbia Fire Department extinguished the blaze. Police say another family member was staying in the house and escaped. Additionally, investigators say the victim’s son lived at the residence but was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.