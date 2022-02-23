Local Living: 50 new jobs coming to the Midlands, Lake Murray Bridal Show this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two award winning singers are bringing their talents to the Midlands for a special show this weekend. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with the Auntie Karen Foundation’s CEO about the Legends of Concert series at the Koger Center.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Boating manufacturers ‘Bentley Pontoons’ is investing nearly $6 million to expand operations in Lexington County. The expansion on Two Notch Road is expected to be complete by this June. Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities that await can visit the ‘Bentley Pontoons’ website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Calling all engaged couples! The Lake Murray Bridal Show is this weekend. You can create your dream wedding with wedding pros, like photographers, and a look at open venues plus some door prizes. It will be this Sunday, February 27 from 1-4 p.m. at the Saluda Shoals Park. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of.