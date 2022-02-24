Orangeburg County School District hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To close out Black History Month, the Orangeburg County School District is hosting their first annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition next week. This year’s theme, “Awakening the Consciousness of Compassion,” encourages 4th and 5th graders to use their voice to motivate and inspire others through the art of public speaking.

The school district says the final 14 students participating in this competition placed first in their school level competition earlier this month.

“What excites me the most about this event, is that our youth will have the opportunity to express their own ideas as inspired by the way Dr. King expressed his ideas,” said Director of Student Services, Mr. Hayward Jean. “Get ready to be inspired and uplifted by leaders of today and tomorrow!”

The competition takes place this Monday, February 28, starting at 6 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Church. Students will present a two-to-five minute speech tackling the question, “Dr. King was a pivotal leader in the Civil Rights Movement. What movement would you support, start or lead to help your peers? Why is this movement important?”

Contestants will be judged on content, delivery and length of their speech.