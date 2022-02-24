SCDEW reports slight uptick in first time unemployment insurance claims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports an increase in the number of people filing first time unemployment insurance claims last week. From February 13-19, SCDEWS says 1,120 initial claims were filed, an increase from the 1,042 filed the previous week.

For last week’s claim period, officials say 6,144 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,607,674,434.04 was paid out to claimants.

You can see SCDEW’s full data dashboard at www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.