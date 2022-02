Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Donald Trump is returning to South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Republican Party the former president will hold a rally at Florence Regional Airport on March 12th.

In the 2020 election, Trump won SC with 55.1% of the vote compared to President Biden’s 43.4%

This will be the former president’s first visit to South Carolina since a stop in North Charleston in February of ’20.