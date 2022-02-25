Oil futures reaches rate not seen since 2014, sending gas prices further up

CNN– Be prepared for prices at the pump to reach $4 per gallon nationwide. Oil futures are now more than $100 per barrel, a price not seen since 2014. The spike comes largely from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequences that have already come with it.

The average price per gallon in South Carolina currently sits at $3.43 per gallon. Nationwide, AAA says the average price has jumped to more than $3.60 per gallon.