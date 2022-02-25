SC State student and recent graduate killed in crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with South Carolina State University say they are mourning the loss of one student and a recent graduate of the university after a crash Friday morning. Officials say three other students were injured in the crash.

Officials say Zeleria Simpson, a recent graduate, and Shemyia T. Riley, a current student, were both killed in the crash.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families.”

